Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Brady 'Heartbroken' Over James White's Father's Death, Russell Wilson Devastated

TMZ.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Tom Brady and Russell Wilson were both devastated to hear their former teammate James White's father died in a car crash Sunday ... with Brady saying he's "so heartbroken." White's dad, former Miami-Dade Police Captain Tyrone White, was killed in a…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Father Of Patriots RB James White Killed In Car Crash

Father Of Patriots RB James White Killed In Car Crash 02:31

 James White heard the news several hours before the Patriots game on Sunday.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tom Brady Tom Brady American football quarterback

32 things we learned from Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season

 The Packers' offense stayed hot, Tom Brady got his first win with the Bucs and the injuries piled up. What did we learn in NFL Week 2?
USATODAY.com

Derek Jeter punts Tom Brady by putting Florida mansion up for sale

 The 30,000-square foot estate overlooking Tampa Bay that Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has been renting to Tom Brady is now officially on the market.
USATODAY.com

Derek Jeter Selling Tampa Mansion After Renting It to Tom Brady, $29 Mil!

 Wanna live like both Derek Jeter AND Tom Brady?!?! Hope ya got a small fortune to spend! The New York Yankees legend is selling off his Tampa, FL palace just a..
TMZ.com
Brady, Bucs opener [Video]

Brady, Bucs opener

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 03:29Published

James White (running back) James White (running back) American football running back

Patriots RB James White's father killed in car accident

 Tyrone White, a captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department and father of Patriots RB James White, died Sunday in a car accident.
USATODAY.com

Russell Wilson Russell Wilson American football quarterback

Seahawks stuff Cam Newton on final play to end Patriots' last-minute comeback bid

 The Seahawks built a lead behind Russell Wilson's heroics, but Seattle needed a last-second stop to secure a win over the Patriots.
USATODAY.com
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby boy, Taylor Swift's surprise albu [Video]

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby boy, Taylor Swift's surprise albu

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Miami-Dade County, Florida Miami-Dade County, Florida County in Florida, United States

Biden is getting trounced with Cuban American voters in Florida, a trend that could tip the state to Trump

 Biden is underperforming with Cuban Americans in Miami-Dade, the state's largest county, and with Latinos across Florida, according to recent polling.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Footage shows incredible power of jumping great white shark [Video]

Footage shows incredible power of jumping great white shark

Wildlife cameraman Ewan Wilson captures the moment a massive 15ft great white shark leaps from the water to take a tuna bait.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Dolphins-Patriots Preview: How Does Tom Brady Compare To Cam Newton? [Video]

Dolphins-Patriots Preview: How Does Tom Brady Compare To Cam Newton?

Sportsline NFL analyst Kenny White looks at the Week 1 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. He explains why the Patriots find themselves in uncharted waters in terms of betting...

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:59Published
Photographer records terrifying closeup footage of great white shark feeding [Video]

Photographer records terrifying closeup footage of great white shark feeding

Wildlife photographer Ewan Wilson managed to record a terrifying closeup footage of a great white shark launching an attack on some bait.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

Tweets about this