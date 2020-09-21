|
Tom Brady 'Heartbroken' Over James White's Father's Death, Russell Wilson Devastated
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Tom Brady and Russell Wilson were both devastated to hear their former teammate James White's father died in a car crash Sunday ... with Brady saying he's "so heartbroken." White's dad, former Miami-Dade Police Captain Tyrone White, was killed in a…
