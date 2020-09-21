Global  
 

Every Emmy win for Regina King's Watchmen last night felt significant

Lainey Gossip Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
I’ve rewritten this sentence about nine times. What I want to say is “Watchmen deserved every Emmy it got and more” but that seems to discount the incredible Unbelievable and Unorthodox  and others, and look – we just need to accept the fact that there’s too much that’s spectacular. All the losers a...
News video: Regina King Reacts To 'Watchmen' Emmy Win

Regina King Reacts To 'Watchmen' Emmy Win 01:26

 Fresh off the premiere of her directorial debut "One Night In Miami" at TIFF, Regina King tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel she's trying to enjoy this moment in her life following her Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series for "Watchmen".

'Watchmen,' 'Succession' win big at virtual Emmys [Video]

'Watchmen,' 'Succession' win big at virtual Emmys

Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen," and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published
Schitt's Creek, Watchmen & Succession dominate virtual Primetime Emmys [Video]

Schitt's Creek, Watchmen & Succession dominate virtual Primetime Emmys

Schitt's Creek was a massive winner at the Primetime Emmys, picking up the first seven awards of Sunday's virtual ceremony.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Oraisthatbitch

mphahlalatsane Regina King deserved every bit of that Emmy I mean Watchmen was top tier🙌 18 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @vulture: Regina King, #Zendaya, Billy Porter, and more — see every "red carpet" look from the 2020 #Emmys now https://t.co/RnSWbebRD1 3 hours ago

TheAuracl3

The Infamous... Bæ Grylls Here's something else that's just flat out remarkable about Regina King's achievement. Alfre Woodward has seventee… https://t.co/TcTo1jEPdH 8 hours ago

Kr1stena

Kristena @common Regina King on her personal award tour at the Emmy's every year! "Going each and every place with the mic in her hand". 9 hours ago

JoshuaYehl

Joshua Yehl As an entertainment journalist, not every interview goes well, but when I hung up the phone with Regina King I was… https://t.co/ozorP4b7bp 10 hours ago

JGShankaran

Justin RT @samcorb: Regina King should automatically win an Emmy every year - there are plenty of categories she can excel in regardless of previo… 10 hours ago

vulture

Vulture Regina King, #Zendaya, Billy Porter, and more — see every "red carpet" look from the 2020 #Emmys now https://t.co/RnSWbebRD1 11 hours ago

frvncisog_

rhymes with dances Regina King earned every part of that Emmy for #Watchmen 11 hours ago