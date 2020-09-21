Every Emmy win for Regina King's Watchmen last night felt significant

mphahlalatsane Regina King deserved every bit of that Emmy I mean Watchmen was top tier🙌 18 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @vulture: Regina King, #Zendaya, Billy Porter, and more — see every "red carpet" look from the 2020 #Emmys now https://t.co/RnSWbebRD1 3 hours ago The Infamous... Bæ Grylls Here's something else that's just flat out remarkable about Regina King's achievement. Alfre Woodward has seventee… https://t.co/TcTo1jEPdH 8 hours ago Kristena @common Regina King on her personal award tour at the Emmy's every year! "Going each and every place with the mic in her hand". 9 hours ago Joshua Yehl As an entertainment journalist, not every interview goes well, but when I hung up the phone with Regina King I was… https://t.co/ozorP4b7bp 10 hours ago Justin RT @samcorb: Regina King should automatically win an Emmy every year - there are plenty of categories she can excel in regardless of previo… 10 hours ago Vulture Regina King, #Zendaya, Billy Porter, and more — see every "red carpet" look from the 2020 #Emmys now https://t.co/RnSWbebRD1 11 hours ago rhymes with dances Regina King earned every part of that Emmy for #Watchmen 11 hours ago