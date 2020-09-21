Global  
 

Emmy Winners Regina King, 'Succession' Creator Make Powerful Statements

TMZ.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Even though it was the Emmys, television wasn't the most important thing on the minds of some of the winners Sunday night ... and they made that very clear. Regina King -- who won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie…
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Regina King Reacts To 'Watchmen' Emmy Win

Regina King Reacts To 'Watchmen' Emmy Win 01:26

 Fresh off the premiere of her directorial debut "One Night In Miami" at TIFF, Regina King tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel she's trying to enjoy this moment in her life following her Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series for "Watchmen".

