|
Emmy Winners Regina King, 'Succession' Creator Make Powerful Statements
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Even though it was the Emmys, television wasn't the most important thing on the minds of some of the winners Sunday night ... and they made that very clear. Regina King -- who won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Regina King American actress and director
Regina King uses Emmys to highlight push for social justiceRegina King was among the Emmy winners who used the remote ceremony to highlight the national struggle for social justice. The "Watchmen" star wore a T-shirt..
USATODAY.com
Even after Emmy wins, 'Watchmen' creator Damon Lindelof is done with show; Regina King weighs inDamon Lindelof explains how HBO's "Watchmen" could return for a second series after winning 11 Emmys. Big hint, it would have to be without him.
USATODAY.com
Not so white Emmys make progress on diversity
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00Published
Regina King introduces 'One Night in Miami' to Oscars race at TIFF premiereRegina King enters the Hollywood awards race with "One Night in Miami" at a premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actor's directorial debut..
USATODAY.com
Emmy Award American television production award
Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys Fire Gag Perfect 2020 MetaphorTurns out Jennifer Aniston is a boss with a fire extinguisher, lucky for Jimmy Kimmel ... as their dumpster fire bit at the Emmys, inadvertently, turned into a..
TMZ.com
Everything you need to know about Schitt’s Creek
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Emmy Awards 2020: Schitt's Creek wins nine awards at the EmmysThe ceremony went ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic, with all the nominees watching from home.
BBC News
Emmys 2020: The biggest losers (including Netflix), on an unusual nightJennifer Aniston and more big stars were passed over during Sunday's Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this