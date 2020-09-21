The cast of Succession give the worst best acceptance speech at the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

First things first – if we’re going to talk about Succession, you have to know what I have in my head at all times while it’s on, from the moment the first chord plays on the piano: ‘A kiss from Dad-dy-y’. It KILLS me. Because it’s so petty. A kiss. First of all, Logan Roy would never, and then if ... 👓 View full article

