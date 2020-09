Garcelle Beauvais Wants To Recruit Kris Jenner For ‘RHOBH’: She ‘Fits The Bill’ Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Honesty hour! The Real’s newest cohost, Garcelle Beauvais, admitted she would be excited if Kris Jenner was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I think she fits the bill … Anything is possible,” Beauvais told Extra when asked about Jenner potentially joining the hit reality franchise. “I never thought I’d Read More 👓 View full article