Denise Richards Reveals Why She *Really* Left ‘RHOBH’ Following Alleged Affair

OK! Magazine Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Honesty hour! Denise Richards revealed why she won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following her alleged affair with costar Brandi Glanville.  “I had a great first season. The second season was challenging,” the 49-year-old said on The Real on Monday, September 21. “I just thought it was the right time for Read More
Denise Richards is out, Kris Jenner might be in and more 'Housewives' news

Denise Richards is out, Kris Jenner might be in and more 'Housewives' news

Dorinda Medley's exit from "Real Housewives of New York" was just the tip of the iceberg. This week, it's Denise Richards who is saying goodbye to reality TV.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 05:20Published
Denise Richards quits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Denise Richards quits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Denise Richards will not be returning for a third season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Denise Richards Teases Dramatic 'RHOBH' Reunion

Denise Richards Teases Dramatic 'RHOBH' Reunion

Season 10 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has been rocked with drama, and Denise Richards -- for the most part -- has been at the centre of it all. Richards teases what fans can expect from..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:53Published

viral_editor

ViralTemperature Denise Richards Reveals Why She *Really* Left ‘RHOBH’ Following Alleged Affair https://t.co/5lB7Vu90Y0 #news… https://t.co/Jb2w50U29B 3 minutes ago

MEH_JinxXi677

Michelle✨ Literally every time I see an attention tweet from @lisarinna I hold back from flicking the picture of her greedy f… https://t.co/N66AoGkaHY 5 days ago

Ina29044367

Ina @leahsbuckethat ...And @lisarinna , I really hope @DENISE_RICHARDS reveals her text messages re: u & monster K*le!… https://t.co/3RRok4ipmX 1 week ago