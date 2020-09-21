Denise Richards Reveals Why She *Really* Left ‘RHOBH’ Following Alleged Affair Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Honesty hour! Denise Richards revealed why she won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following her alleged affair with costar Brandi Glanville. “I had a great first season. The second season was challenging,” the 49-year-old said on The Real on Monday, September 21. “I just thought it was the right time for Read More 👓 View full article

