Sylvester Stallone's Mother, Jackie Stallone, Dead at 98

TMZ.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Jackie Stallone, the famed celeb astrologer and Sly's mother, has died ... TMZ has learned. Jackie recently passed away ... according to sources with direct knowledge. The exact circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear. Mrs. Stallone…
0
shares
 

Sylvester Stallone Warns Roy Jones Jr., 'Mike Tyson Is A Wrecking Ball!'

 Roy Jones Jr., listen up ... here's some sage boxing advice from Rocky himself -- DON'T GET HIT BY MIKE TYSON!!!! TMZ Sports got Sylvester Stallone leaving Fia..
TMZ.com

