Sylvester Stallone's Mother, Jackie Stallone, Dead at 98
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Jackie Stallone, the famed celeb astrologer and Sly's mother, has died ... TMZ has learned. Jackie recently passed away ... according to sources with direct knowledge. The exact circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear. Mrs. Stallone…
