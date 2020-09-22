Global  
 

Vanessa Bryant Sues L.A. County Sheriff Over Leaked Photos of Kobe and Gianna at Crash Site

TMZ.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant is suing the L.A. County Sheriff and his department, claiming they caused her severe emotional distress ... when deputies allegedly took personal cellphone photos of the bodies of Kobe and Gigi Bryant at the scene of the helicopter…
