New trailer for Marvel's WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn looks super fun Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

During the PandEmmys, Disney+ dropped a trailer for WandaVision, easily the most interesting of the upcoming MCU TV shows. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be the first of the Disney+ Marvel series, but they only just resumed production this week after COVID shut them (and everyone ... 👓 View full article

