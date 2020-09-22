New trailer for Marvel's WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn looks super fun
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () During the PandEmmys, Disney+ dropped a trailer for WandaVision, easily the most interesting of the upcoming MCU TV shows. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be the first of the Disney+ Marvel series, but they only just resumed production this week after COVID shut them (and everyone ...
WandaVision Season 1 - Official Trailer - Disney+
Welcome to WandaVision. Coming soon to Disney+. Marvel Studios' captivating new series "WandaVision" stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of...
