Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blindsided: Kelly Clarkson ‘Didn’t See’ Brandon Blackstock Divorce ‘Coming’

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Kelly Clarkson addressed her recent split from Brandon Blackstock during the premiere of her Emmy-winning talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday, September 21, after a six-month hiatus. “As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change, also to my personal life,” the show host said to the virtual audience, referring to Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kelly Clarkson's kids love break-up track

Kelly Clarkson's kids love break-up track 00:51

 Kelly Clarkson has reported that her kids love a new track that's all about her marriage split.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson gifts 54 inch pizza to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for their anniversary [Video]

Kelly Clarkson gifts 54 inch pizza to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for their anniversary

Kelly Clarkson sent Chrissy Teigen and John Legend a giant pizza to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Kelly Clarkson is staying positive amid divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson is staying positive amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson feels "pretty good and happy" amid her split from her husband Brandon Blackstock, although she admits the divorce isn't what she "wanted" for her future.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Kelly Clarkson says life has been 'a dumpster' over the last few months [Video]

Kelly Clarkson says life has been 'a dumpster' over the last few months

Kelly Clarkson's life has "been a little bit of a dumpster" over the last few months.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson Addresses Difficult Part of Her Divorce: It Involves a Lot of Little Hearts

 On the season premiere of 'The *Kelly Clarkson* Show', the estranged wife of Brandon Blackstock admits that she 'definitely didn't see anything coming that...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •FOXNews.comOK! MagazineNewsmaxnewKerala.com

Tweets about this

Jodi_Ann_Arias

Jodi 💅 'I definitely didn't see it coming': Kelly Clarkson admits she was blindsided by her split from Brandon Blackstock… https://t.co/iwsgquY1qQ 55 minutes ago

OtisOshow

Otis Oshow .@kellyclarkson Clarkson shared more about her divorce on "#TheKellyClarksonShow" said "I didn't see it coming." https://t.co/qU0vXaatas 2 hours ago

1037TheGator

103.7 the Gator #KellyClarkson says she didn't see her #divorce coming. https://t.co/zTw9pWd0zL 3 hours ago