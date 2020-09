Review: Antebellum starring Janelle Monae is a mind-boggling waste of creative talent Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Holy hell, you guys. I thought I had seen the most bonkers twist of the year in Shadow in the Cloud, but then Antebellum came along and said, “Hold my ENTIRE KEG.” There will be SPOILERS because there is no way to discuss this film without getting into the big twist. Janelle Monae stars as Eden, a ... Holy hell, you guys. I thought I had seen the most bonkers twist of the year in Shadow in the Cloud, but then Antebellum came along and said, “Hold my ENTIRE KEG.” There will be SPOILERS because there is no way to discuss this film without getting into the big twist. Janelle Monae stars as Eden, a ... 👓 View full article