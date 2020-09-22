Dijon Kizzee Family Reveals Independent Autopsy Results

Crump decries claim that Floyd died of drug overdose



Benjamin Crump, the lawyer representing George Floyd's family, pushed back against the assertion made by police officers' defense attorneys in court filings that Floyd, who had fentanyl in his system, died of an overdose. "People tried to kill George Floyd a second time," Crump said after the hearing.

