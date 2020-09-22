Global  
 

Dijon Kizzee Family Reveals Independent Autopsy Results

TMZ.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Dijon Kizzee's family and legal team are announcing results of an independent autopsy, ordered after the family felt the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. "attempted to justify his killing." Dijon's family will join civil rights attorney Ben Crump --…
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Attorney For Family Of Dijon Kizzee Calls Fatal Shooting By Deputies 'An Execution'

Attorney For Family Of Dijon Kizzee Calls Fatal Shooting By Deputies 'An Execution' 00:47

 Dismissing the release of videos and information surrounding the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee by two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies as a "media-driven sideshow." Katie Johnston reports.

