Carole Baskin Sued for Defamation Over Don Lewis' References on 'DWTS'
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Carole Baskin is participating in jokes about Don Lewis' mysterious disappearance while she's on 'DWTS' ... at least according to Don's family, and now they're taking her to court. Don's daughters Gale, Lynda and Donna, plus his former assistant,…
'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Rips Carole Baskin for 'DWTS' AppearanceCarole Baskin participating in "Dancing with the Stars" proves she doesn't give a rip about the animals in her care ... or so claims Doc Antle, who has some..
TMZ.com
Carole Baskin has emotional breakdown in 'Dancing With the Stars' preview: 'I keep it inside'Carole Baskin gets emotional talking about "Tiger King" in video preview of Tuesday's "Dancing With the Stars," the first elimination show.
USATODAY.com
Don Lewis' family lawyer says ad during Carole Baskin's 'DWTS' debut sparked 'legitimate tips'The family of Don Lewis – Carole Baskin's former husband, who went missing in 1997 – cut in to her "Dancing with the Stars" debut Monday.
USATODAY.com
Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ Gets Her Own ShowThe unscripted series will follow Ms. Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, as “they work to expose” animal abuse, a production company said.
NYTimes.com
