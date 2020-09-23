Carole Baskin Sued for Defamation Over Don Lewis' References on 'DWTS' Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Carole Baskin is participating in jokes about Don Lewis' mysterious disappearance while she's on 'DWTS' ... at least according to Don's family, and now they're taking her to court. Don's daughters Gale, Lynda and Donna, plus his former assistant,… 👓 View full article

