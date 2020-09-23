Global  
 

WWE Legend Joseph Laurinaitis Dead At 60, 'Road Warrior Animal'

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
WWE icon Joseph Laurinaitis, AKA Road Warrior Animal, died Tuesday night of natural causes ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was 60 years old. Law enforcement tells us, the wrestling legend -- who was one half of the famous Road Warriors tag team --…
