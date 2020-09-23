|
Uncle Ben's Rice Drops Racist Imagery, Gets New Name
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Uncle Ben of Unlce Ben's rice is no more -- the parent company of the food brand ditched its logo, rooted in racism, and even whittled down the name as well to something much more kosher. Mars Inc. revealed the changes Wednesday after getting…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Uncle Ben's a brand name for parboiled rice and other related food products
Mars, Incorporated American food company
