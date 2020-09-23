Global  
 

Uncle Ben's Rice Drops Racist Imagery, Gets New Name

TMZ.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Uncle Ben of Unlce Ben's rice is no more -- the parent company of the food brand ditched its logo, rooted in racism, and even whittled down the name as well to something much more kosher. Mars Inc. revealed the changes Wednesday after getting…
Mars chooses new name for Uncle Ben's rice after race row

Mars chooses new name for Uncle Ben's rice after race row Several companies have retired racial imagery from their branding in recent months, a ripple effect from the Black Lives Matter protests
Wales Online


