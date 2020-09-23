Scandal Success?! ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Sees Highest Premiere Ratings Since 2016

Global  
 

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
While public opinion is still divided after Ellen DeGeneres addressed claims that her talk show set was a “toxic” place to work during the season 18 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, September 21, the ratings tell another story. Page Six reports the show posted an overnight Nielsen household rating of 1.9 and Read More
