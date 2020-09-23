Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Impales Hand in Horrific Bowling Accident

TMZ.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
"Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro is recovering following a horrific bowling accident where his right hand was impaled ... and required multiple surgeries. The famous baker suffered the gruesome injury Sunday while spending some QT with his family in the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Buddy Valastro Recalls Baking Oprah Winfrey A Cake

Buddy Valastro Recalls Baking Oprah Winfrey A Cake 02:01

 While chatting with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, "Cake Boss"'s Buddy Valastro recalls baking a cake for Oprah Winfrey and details his brand new competition series "Big Time Bake", which finds four bakers completing three extreme baking challenges in only six hours. Tune in to "Big Time Bake"...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Buddy Valastro Buddy Valastro American pastry chef


Related videos from verified sources

The Stunning Cake Art Of Kristina Dolnyk [Video]

The Stunning Cake Art Of Kristina Dolnyk

Ranging from swirling seascapes to horrific cakes with teeth. These amazing edible creations have been created by Kristina Dolnyk. The 32-year-Ukranian is self-taught after first making a cake for her..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this

eTrafficLane

eTrafficLane 'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Impales Hand in Horrific Bowling Accident - https://t.co/M7KXWFq6pw 13 seconds ago

stateofpress

State of Press ‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Impales Hand in Horrific Bowling Accident https://t.co/n9PrhjP2jq 3 minutes ago

j_nicole_g59

Juanette RT @TMZ: 'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Impales Hand in Horrific Bowling Accident https://t.co/jqAF0kL9vK 4 minutes ago

Nas_NasirJones

NAS NYC 'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Impales Hand in Horrific Bowling Accident https://t.co/APIw2zn5so 13 minutes ago