'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Impales Hand in Horrific Bowling Accident
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
"Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro is recovering following a horrific bowling accident where his right hand was impaled ... and required multiple surgeries. The famous baker suffered the gruesome injury Sunday while spending some QT with his family in the…
Buddy Valastro American pastry chef
