You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Local attorney reviews grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case



With the loss of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza still on the minds of many in Brentwood, two court battles are now stemming from his June death. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:53 Published 3 hours ago Group protests charges in Breonna Taylor case



Local protesters and activists say they're unhappy with the grand jury decision in the death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:42 Published 3 hours ago Two Officers Shot In Louisville Amid Breonna Taylor Protests



Two officers in Louisville, Kentucky, were shot Wednesday. This comes amid growing outrage after a grand jury's decision that no officers would be directly charged in the death of Breonna Taylor;.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:31 Published 3 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Kentucky Native George Clooney Reacts to Breonna Taylor Decision With Powerful Message Kentucky native George Clooney is speaking out about Breonna Taylor's case. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, former police detective Brett Hankinson was indicted on three...

E! Online 6 hours ago





Tweets about this