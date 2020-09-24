Global  
 

Delonte West Disturbing Photo Surfaces, NBA & Doc Rivers Trying To Help

TMZ.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The NBA, Doc Rivers, Jameer Nelson and the Players Association have actively been trying to get Delonte West help ... this after a new photo surfaced showing the former star hooper in rough shape. The viral photo -- reportedly taken recently in…
National Basketball Association

Michael Jordan to Form New NASCAR Team With Bubba Wallace as Driver [Video]

Michael Jordan to Form New NASCAR Team With Bubba Wallace as Driver

Michael Jordan is officially coming to NASCAR. The NBA superstar is forming his own single car team with current driver Denny Hamlin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

NBA stars could miss Olympics, says league's chief Silver

 NBA's best players could miss competing the Tokyo Olympics if the 2020-21 season begins in January.
BBC News
Kobe Bryant's Widow Sues For Leak Of Crash Photos [Video]

Kobe Bryant's Widow Sues For Leak Of Crash Photos

(CNN) Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a photo leak of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna, and seven others in January. The civil claim, filed Thursday in LA Superior Court, seeks undisclosed damages to remedy civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress, and violation of privacy. The sheriff's department said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Doc Rivers

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott [Video]

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott

[NFA] National Basketball Association players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published
Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting

According to attorney Benjamin Crump, Blake, 29, is paralysed after being shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott [Video]

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

[NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:48Published

Delonte West


Jameer Nelson

