Meghan Markle Gives Special Shout-Out To ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Archie

OK! Magazine Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Meghan Markle‘s fondness for the name Archie is not going away. In fact, she had a special message for a contestant on America’s Got Talent who shares the same moniker as her one-year-old son. On the NBC show’s finale, Prince Harry‘s wife, 39, gave a shout-out to the singer named Archie Williams and said that she Read More
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Duchess Meghan makes surprise appearance during for America's Got Talent finale

Duchess Meghan makes surprise appearance during for America's Got Talent finale 00:53

 Duchess Meghan surprised 'America's Got Talent' contestant Archie Williams on the show's finale episode by sending him a message of support.

