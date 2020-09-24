OMG! Was Jennifer Aniston Almost *Not* Rachel On ‘Friends’? Find Out Who Was
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Could this be anymore crazy?! Jennifer Aniston almost wasn’t cast as the iconic Rachel Green on Friends. Actress Jane Sibbett — who you might recognize as Ross Geller’s ex-wife, Carol — recently revealed that she was initially offered the part. “They wanted me to be one of the main six,” Sibbett told Australia’s News.com.au. “It Read More
Jennifer Aniston hosted a mini Friends reunion during the 72nd Primetime EmmyAwards. The actress was joined at home by her former co-stars Courteney Coxand Lisa Kudrow after earlier making a surprise on-stage appearance alongsidehost Jimmy Kimmel.