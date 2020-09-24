Global  
 

OMG! Was Jennifer Aniston Almost *Not* Rachel On ‘Friends’? Find Out Who Was

OK! Magazine Thursday, 24 September 2020
Could this be anymore crazy?! Jennifer Aniston almost wasn’t cast as the iconic Rachel Green on Friends. Actress Jane Sibbett — who you might recognize as Ross Geller’s ex-wife, Carol — recently revealed that she was initially offered the part. “They wanted me to be one of the main six,” Sibbett told Australia’s News.com.au. “It Read More
