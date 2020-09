Exclusive Details — Prince Harry Ready To Become US Citizen, No Plans For UK Return Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie have settled in America for the long haul, and now OK! has learned that Harry is ready to become a permanent citizen. “Harry hasn’t made an application for dual citizenship or a green card yet, but he has met with immigration lawyers and is ready to begin the long Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this