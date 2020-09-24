Over It! Selena Gomez Reveals The Justin Bieber Chapter Is *Finally* ‘Closed’
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Moving on! Selena Gomez revealed that she is done with Justin Bieber — for good. On her latest album, Rare, the ‘Dance Again’ songstress released ‘Lose You to Love Me’ and ‘Look At Her Now’ — two songs that talk about heartbreak and seemingly refer to her ex. However, Gomez says she’s looking forward to Read More
Selena Gomez's Justin Bieber heartbreak saga is over—personally and musically. It ended in October 2019 when Gomez released the first time singles from her album Rare back-to-back: "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." She purposely did it that way, she told Rolling Stone in a new interview...