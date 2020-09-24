Global  
 

Donald Trump Booed While Paying Respects To Ruth Bader Ginsburg

OK! Magazine Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump was not received well while paying his respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington D.C. As Trump emerged at the top of the Supreme Court steps on Thursday, September 24, the he was met with loud booing. “Vote him out,” the crowds began to chant as Trump stood next to the flag-draped coffin Read More
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: CBS News' Paula Reid Joins CBS3@4 To Discuss Supreme Court Vacancy Fight

CBS News' Paula Reid Joins [email protected] To Discuss Supreme Court Vacancy Fight 03:45

 President Trump was also booed while paying his respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

