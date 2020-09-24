|
Demi Lovato Splits from Fiancé Max Ehrich
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Demi Lovato won't be walking down the aisle with Max Ehrich ... TMZ has confirmed the singer and actor called off their engagement. Demi and her former fiancé have officially called it quits, splitting just over 2 months after he popped the…
