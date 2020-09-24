Global  
 

Demi Lovato Splits from Fiancé Max Ehrich

TMZ.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Demi Lovato won't be walking down the aisle with Max Ehrich ... TMZ has confirmed the singer and actor called off their engagement. Demi and her former fiancé have officially called it quits, splitting just over 2 months after he popped the…
Video Credit: Page Six - Published
News video: Demi Lovato on the brink of a breakup with fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato on the brink of a breakup with fiancé Max Ehrich 00:45

 Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich are headed for a breakup and will call off their engagement, a source close to the couple confirmed to Page Six.

