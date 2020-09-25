Global  
 

Instagram Official! Rebel Wilson Debuts New Millionaire Boyfriend Jacob Busch

OK! Magazine Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
It’s not official until it’s on the ‘gram! On Thursday, September 24, Rebel Wilson confirmed via social media she has a new leading man in her life. The Bridesmaids star shared a sweet photo on Instagram of herself with boyfriend Jacob Busch boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale in Monaco. The 40-year-old’s new Read More
