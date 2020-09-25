Instagram Official! Rebel Wilson Debuts New Millionaire Boyfriend Jacob Busch Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

It’s not official until it’s on the ‘gram! On Thursday, September 24, Rebel Wilson confirmed via social media she has a new leading man in her life. The Bridesmaids star shared a sweet photo on Instagram of herself with boyfriend Jacob Busch boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale in Monaco. The 40-year-old’s new Read More 👓 View full article

