Edgerrin James Tricks Out '75 Chevy Caprice For HOF, Rollin' To Canton!
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Edgerrin James will be riding in STYLE to the Hall of Fame ... TMZ Sports has learned he's tricked out a classic car for the special occasion -- and it's DOOOOPPEEEE!!! We're told shortly after Edge learned of his HOF selection this past February…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Edgerrin James American football player, running back
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
