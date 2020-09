@easyjanjansen RT @Easy_Branches: Rebel Wilson Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Jacob Busch: The 'Pitch Perfect' actress also makes her first re… 28 minutes ago @Easy_Branches Rebel Wilson Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Jacob Busch: The 'Pitch Perfect' actress also makes her fir… https://t.co/IyfRS3IVWX 28 minutes ago Debbie Rebel Wilson goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jacob Busch https://t.co/UpzI0luMHt LOL she looks like she's in a hostage situation 10 hours ago nindalorthrup RT @accessonline: #RebelWilson has a new man in her life! https://t.co/c0nrcMAS6G 12 hours ago Access #RebelWilson has a new man in her life! https://t.co/c0nrcMAS6G 12 hours ago Daily Star Rebel Wilson 'goes Instagram official' with rumoured boyfriend Jacob Busch https://t.co/MBpqIMCRSN 15 hours ago Mirror Celeb Rebel Wilson goes Instagram official with brewery heir boyfriend Jacob Busch https://t.co/x1euoSsChZ 15 hours ago KING of tTplanet Earth .. ! RT @MirrorCeleb: Rebel Wilson goes Instagram official with brewery heir boyfriend Jacob Busch https://t.co/x1euoSKdGz 17 hours ago