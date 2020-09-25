Global  
 

Thom Brennaman Resigns As Reds Announcer Weeks After On-Air Homophobic Slur

TMZ.com Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Thom Brennaman is officially OUT as Cincinnati Reds play-by-play man ... the 57-year-old formally resigned from his position weeks after he used a homophobic slur on air. Remember, back on Aug. 19, Brennaman was broadcasting the Reds-Royals game…
Thom Brennaman Thom Brennaman American sportscaster

MLB Play By Play Announcer Uses Anti-gay Slur On Air [Video]

MLB Play By Play Announcer Uses Anti-gay Slur On Air

An MLB broadcaster used a homophobic slur during an MLB game on Wednesday. Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman could be heard on-air; "One of the f*g capitals of the world". It would appear that Brennaman didn't know he was on air when he uttered the hateful slur. It's not known what led to the inappropriate remark and the context behind it. The comment was made after a commercial break during a doubleheader between the Reds and the Royals.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Cincinnati Reds Cincinnati Reds Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Kansas City Royals Kansas City Royals Major League Baseball franchise in Kansas City, Missouri, United States

Related videos from verified sources

Feedback Friday: Thom Brennaman [Video]

Feedback Friday: Thom Brennaman

HALFWAY THROUGH THE WEEK -- ONE STORY BECAME HOTTER THAN THE 1975 REDS. FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCER THOM BRENNAMAN'S HOMOPHOBIC SLUR HEARD WHEN HIS MIC WAS OPEN JUST BEFORE HE STARTED HIS BROADCAST.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:06Published
Fallout continues for Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman [Video]

Fallout continues for Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman

Thom Brennaman won't be broadcasting NFL games for FOX Sports anymore, and Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani thinks it would be a good idea if the Reds can him, too.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:57Published
Evan speaking on Bill Cunninham [Video]

Evan speaking on Bill Cunninham

Anyone with a TV or smartphone has heard about -- probably even heard in full -- the Thom Brennaman clip by now. Hot mics have a funny way of revealing things we want kept private. To Cincinnati and..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 16:38Published

Related news from verified sources

