Thom Brennaman Resigns As Reds Announcer Weeks After On-Air Homophobic Slur

MLB Play By Play Announcer Uses Anti-gay Slur On Air



An MLB broadcaster used a homophobic slur during an MLB game on Wednesday. Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman could be heard on-air; "One of the f*g capitals of the world". It would appear that Brennaman didn't know he was on air when he uttered the hateful slur. It's not known what led to the inappropriate remark and the context behind it. The comment was made after a commercial break during a doubleheader between the Reds and the Royals.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32