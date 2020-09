Dax Shepard Suffers Drug Relapse After Motorbike Crash and Hides It From Family and Friends Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 'Armchair Expert' host admits his addiction issues were escalating as he took painkillers following a motorcycle accident that left him with multiple broken bones. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this