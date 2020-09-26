Global  
 

Dominick Reyes 'Doesn't Give a F**k' About Jon Jones, Wants UFC Title!!

TMZ.com Saturday, 26 September 2020
"I don't give a f**k about Jon [Jones]. This is about Dominick Reyes and my journey and the gold belt." That's 30-year-old UFC star Dominick Reyes plainly saying he could not care less about Jon Jones ... or the fact he isn't fighting Bones for the…
Jon Jones Jon Jones American mixed martial arts fighter

