|
Dominick Reyes 'Doesn't Give a F**k' About Jon Jones, Wants UFC Title!!
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
"I don't give a f**k about Jon [Jones]. This is about Dominick Reyes and my journey and the gold belt." That's 30-year-old UFC star Dominick Reyes plainly saying he could not care less about Jon Jones ... or the fact he isn't fighting Bones for the…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jon Jones American mixed martial arts fighter
Dana White Says No Deal with Brock Lesnar, 'Just Don't See Him Coming Back'Bad news for Brock Lesnar fans ... Dana White says the former UFC champ has NOT taken him up on his offer to put together a fight with Jon Jones. And, Dana says..
TMZ.com
Dominick Reyes American mixed martial arts fighter
Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed martial arts promoter based in Las Vegas
UFC 253: Could Israel Adesanya become UFC’s next transcendent superstar?"This fight will shoot me into the next stratosphere" - Could Israel Adesanya's UFC 253 bout against Paulo Costa create MMA's next superstar?
BBC News
Conor McGregor Says He's Boxing Manny Pacquiao, 'In The Middle East'TMZ Sports spoke with Dana White just minutes prior to Conor's announcement that he's fighting Pacquiao ... and the UFC honcho said he had SOMETHING in the works..
TMZ.com
UFC's Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman Go Nuclear, Trump Calls InIf you think the Presidential election has gotten ugly, check out the intensely angry exchange between 2 UFC fighters ... and Donald Trump makes it clear whose..
TMZ.com
UFC fighter gets call from President Trump after winColby Covington, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, received a call from the president following his Saturday night win over Tyron Woodley.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this