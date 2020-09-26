Global  
 

Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, Says He Learned of Breakup From Tabloids

TMZ.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Demi Lovato's ex-fiance, Max Ehrich, had some choice words about their breakup, saying he learned about it from the media while he was filming a movie to lift people up. Erich posted his thoughts early Saturday AM, saying, "imagine finding out the…
News video: Demi Lovato split from Max Ehrich?

Demi Lovato split from Max Ehrich? 00:40

 Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have reportedly ended their engagement, just two months after he popped the question.

Demi Lovato breaks silence amid engagement split reports [Video]

Demi Lovato breaks silence amid engagement split reports

Demi Lovato appeared to confirm reports she's split from fiance Max Ehrich with her latest posts on Instagram Stories.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Reportedly Break Up 2 Months After Engagement

 From Seventeen Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are going their separate ways. After a whirlwind romance, the couple decided to split two months after they got..
ShowBiz Minute: Knievel, Lovato, Rio Carnival

 Evel Knievel's son suing Disney over "Toy Story 4" character; Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call off engagement after 2 months; Virus disrupting Rio's Carnival for..
Demi Lovato unlucky in love streak continues as she reportedly splits from fiance [Video]

Demi Lovato unlucky in love streak continues as she reportedly splits from fiance

Demi Lovato and her fiance Max Ehrich have reportedly split two months after becoming engaged.

Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Split [Video]

Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Split

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have gone their separate ways just two months after their whirlwind engagement, ET Canada confirms.

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Split After Two Month Engagement | Billboard News [Video]

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Split After Two Month Engagement | Billboard News

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have ended their engagement after two months, a source close to the singer confirmed to Billboard.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break off engagement [Video]

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break off engagement

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have called off their engagement, according to a source close to the couple.

Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, Says He Learned of Breakup From Tabloids

 Demi Lovato's ex-fiance, Max Ehrich, had some choice words about their breakup, saying he learned about it from the media while he was filming a movie to lift...
‘Humiliated’ Demi Lovato Is In ‘Bad Shape’ Following Split, Reveals Insider

 There are fresh concerns for Demi Lovato, following her split from fiancé, Max Ehrich. Lovato and Ehrich — who just celebrated their six-month anniversary...
