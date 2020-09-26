Global  
 

Kanye West Celebrates with Locals in Haiti

TMZ.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Kanye West has made his way to Haiti ... celebrating with locals without a trace of Kim Kardashian or the kids. Ye, fresh off a visit to Jamaica, touched down Friday at the Hugo Chávez International Airport in the northern city of Cap-Haïtien. He…
