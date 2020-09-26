|
President Trump Announces Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Nominee
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
President Trump just officially tapped his pick for the next Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg ... and he unveiled his top choice as Amy Coney Barrett. TMZ will be live streaming the White House event. The Prez nominated…
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Amy Coney Barrett: Trump nominates conservative favourite for Supreme CourtThe 48-year-old judge and former law professor from Indiana is a favourite of social conservatives.
BBC News
Amy Coney Barrett named President Trump's third Supreme Court nomineeAmy Coney Barrett, a Catholic, law professor and Court of Appeals judge, is President Donald Trump's pick for his third Supreme Court nomination.
USATODAY.com
Watch live: President Trump announces Supreme Court nomineeSeizing an opportunity to consolidate conservative control of the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump on Saturday was poised to nominate federal appeals court..
USATODAY.com
How Trump's potential SCOTUS nominee could impact U.S. abortion rightsPresident Trump's potential nominee to fill the vacant Supreme Court justice seat could affect abortion rights in the United States. Lana Zak spoke with CBS News..
CBS News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
Ginsburg personal trainer honors her with pushupsIn the line of guests paying tribute as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lay in state on Friday at the US Capitol, Bryant Johnson, the justice's beloved..
USATODAY.com
Remembering Ruth Bader GinsburgPhotos capture the Supreme Court justice’s life and legacy, from her Brooklyn girlhood to a late-in-life turn as the Notorious R.B.G.
NYTimes.com
Trump set to announce Supreme Court nomineeWith just 38 days left until the November election, President Trump will announce his choice to succeed late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court...
CBS News
Amy Coney Barrett American judge
Amy Barrett: If Democrats attack her over 'People of Praise' membership, they'll regret itYou cannot fight bigotry with bigotry. Indulging it won't get us a more tolerant America.
USATODAY.com
