President Trump Announces Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Nominee

TMZ.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
President Trump just officially tapped his pick for the next Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg ... and he unveiled his top choice as Amy Coney Barrett. TMZ will be live streaming the White House event. The Prez nominated…
 President Donald Trump is expected to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Amy Coney Barrett: Trump nominates conservative favourite for Supreme Court

 The 48-year-old judge and former law professor from Indiana is a favourite of social conservatives.
Amy Coney Barrett named President Trump's third Supreme Court nominee

 Amy Coney Barrett, a Catholic, law professor and Court of Appeals judge, is President Donald Trump's pick for his third Supreme Court nomination.
 
Watch live: President Trump announces Supreme Court nominee

 Seizing an opportunity to consolidate conservative control of the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump on Saturday was poised to nominate federal appeals court..
How Trump's potential SCOTUS nominee could impact U.S. abortion rights

 President Trump's potential nominee to fill the vacant Supreme Court justice seat could affect abortion rights in the United States. Lana Zak spoke with CBS News..
Ginsburg personal trainer honors her with pushups

 In the line of guests paying tribute as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lay in state on Friday at the US Capitol, Bryant Johnson, the justice's beloved..
Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Photos capture the Supreme Court justice’s life and legacy, from her Brooklyn girlhood to a late-in-life turn as the Notorious R.B.G.
Trump set to announce Supreme Court nominee

 With just 38 days left until the November election, President Trump will announce his choice to succeed late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court...
Amy Barrett: If Democrats attack her over 'People of Praise' membership, they'll regret it

 You cannot fight bigotry with bigotry. Indulging it won't get us a more tolerant America.
Trump picks conservative Catholic Amy Barrett for Supreme Court

 President Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court. The Republican-majority Senate is likely to back...
Video: Amy Coney Barrett and Her Family Depart Indiana Home ‘Dressed Up for a Special Occasion’

Video: Amy Coney Barrett and Her Family Depart Indiana Home ‘Dressed Up for a Special Occasion’ Dressed in Sunday best, the Barrett family was spotted headed out for a special occasion on Saturday, hours ahead of when President Trump is expected to name her...
GOP senators share plan to move SCOTUS nominee from committee to floor vote, approve of Amy Barrett's record

 Fox News reached out to several conservative Republican senators this week, in an effort to gauge their plans for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, whom...
