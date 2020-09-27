Global  
 

Joe Montana Subdues Alleged Kidnapper of Grandchild at Malibu Home

TMZ.com Sunday, 27 September 2020
Joe Montana and his wife had the scare of their life Saturday, when an intruder came inside the house and snatched one of their grandchildren right out of a woman's arms. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... at 5 PM Saturday a 39-year-old…
