Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Admits Struggles in Coming to Terms With Her Excessive Bleeding Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Falling into the high-risk category while pregnant with her third child, the wife of John Legend shares with fans how serious her situation is as she remains hospitalized and is being placed on bed rest. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized for Excessive Bleeding During Pregnancy, Updates Fans from Hospital Bed Chrissy Teigen is spending the night in the hospital and she’s updating fans about what is going on right now. The 34-year-old model is pregnant with her third...

Just Jared 5 hours ago





Tweets about this