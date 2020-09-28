Salt Bae's Boston Restaurant Shut Down for COVID Safety Violations

PM Modi discusses global supply chain, Covid with Denmark PM in virtual summit



The coronavirus pandemic has shown the risk involved in excessive dependence of the global supply chain on any single source, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a virtual bilateral summit on Monday with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. The prime minister said India is working with Australia and Japan to diversify the supply chain, noting that like-minded countries are welcome to join the initiative. The prime minister also highlighted the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative as well as various reform measures in the areas of agriculture, taxation and labour market. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:38