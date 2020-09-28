Global  
 

Salt Bae's Boston Restaurant Shut Down for COVID Safety Violations

TMZ.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Salt Bae is endangering his customers when it comes to COVID-19 -- at least according to Boston authorities, who just shut down his restaurant there. City officials ordered Nusret Gokce's signature steakhouse shut its doors this weekend after…
News video: Boston Shuts Down Salt Bae's Steakhouse For Violating COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

Boston Shuts Down Salt Bae's Steakhouse For Violating COVID-19 Safety Guidelines 00:31

 A Boston restaurant opened by social media star Salt Bae has been shut down for violating coronavirus safety guidelines.

Salt Bae Salt Bae Turkish chef; meme


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Boston Boston State capital of Massachusetts, U.S.

