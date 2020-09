Doug🍥 RT @fbchkdmg: Exposing Demi Lovato’s manipulative fiancé, Max Ehrich, who is an obsessive fame leech. —a thread https://t.co/N6gKSGKaUw 17 minutes ago The Cut Over the weekend, Max Ehrich posted to his Instagram Story, “Imagine finding out the status of your relationship th… https://t.co/GRweHc4oOh 18 minutes ago Glamour Max says his costars watched him open his phone and learn about his breakup with Demi, but a source says he's “lyin… https://t.co/Vqtc1TSFeh 41 minutes ago King Cnote Demi Lovato 'told fiancé Max Ehrich they were splitting' despite claim he learned through the press | Daily Mail On… https://t.co/LLH4EBbeFp 52 minutes ago Ali RT @enews: Exclusive: We're learning more about why Demi Lovato called off her engagement to fiance Max Ehrich after only a few months of b… 56 minutes ago Life & Style Demi Lovato shared a message about how she knows she's "healing" following her split from fiance Max Ehrich. 💔 https://t.co/LJIexPDPKf 2 hours ago ø RT @onlyforeverddl: #MaxEhrichIsOverParty max ehrich is a creep that has tried to get famous women’s attention for years (especially selena… 2 hours ago