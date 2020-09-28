Global  
 

Ex-Louisville Cop Brett Hankison Pleads Not Guilty in Breonna Taylor Case

TMZ.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Brett Hankison -- the lone Louisville cop charged in connection with the Breonna Taylor case -- has just entered his plea in court ... not guilty. Hankison appeared by audio conference call Monday to enter his plea during his arraignment for wanton…
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati
News video: Demonstrators march in Florence in protest of Breonna Taylor ruling

Demonstrators march in Florence in protest of Breonna Taylor ruling 01:57

 Demonstrators march in Florence in protest of Breonna Taylor ruling

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Louisville officer pleads not guilty to charges related to fatal Breonna Taylor shooting

 Former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment at his arraignment Monday.
 
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor evidence leaks appear to show charged Louisville officer in her unit after shooting

 Just three days after a grand jury decided no charges for the killing of Breonna Taylor, evidence is leaking on social media and news sites.
USATODAY.com

Shooting of Breonna Taylor Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

New bodycam video raises questions over police conduct in Breonna Taylor case

 Video has emerged that raises new questions about the officers' actions in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.
CBS News

Brett Hankison pleads not guilty to charges in Breonna Taylor case

 Hankison's attorney asked the judge to allow his client to be able to keep a weapon for self-defense — but the judge denied the request due to the conditions.
CBS News

Evidence Undermines Self-Defense Claim In Breonna Taylor Killing [Video]

Evidence Undermines Self-Defense Claim In Breonna Taylor Killing

A newly-reported ballistics record is undermining the claim that the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor were acting in self defense.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:33Published
LASD Deputies Disperse Crowd Of Protesters In Front Of West Hollywood Station [Video]

LASD Deputies Disperse Crowd Of Protesters In Front Of West Hollywood Station

A group of protesters gathered in front of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station Friday night to protest the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:01Published
Demonstrators Gather Outside West Hollywood Sheriff's Station [Video]

Demonstrators Gather Outside West Hollywood Sheriff's Station

A group of protesters gathered in front of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station Friday night to protest the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:28Published

