Ex-Louisville Cop Brett Hankison Pleads Not Guilty in Breonna Taylor Case
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Brett Hankison -- the lone Louisville cop charged in connection with the Breonna Taylor case -- has just entered his plea in court ... not guilty. Hankison appeared by audio conference call Monday to enter his plea during his arraignment for wanton…
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
Louisville officer pleads not guilty to charges related to fatal Breonna Taylor shootingFormer LMPD Detective Brett Hankison pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment at his arraignment Monday.
USATODAY.com
Breonna Taylor evidence leaks appear to show charged Louisville officer in her unit after shootingJust three days after a grand jury decided no charges for the killing of Breonna Taylor, evidence is leaking on social media and news sites.
USATODAY.com
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
New bodycam video raises questions over police conduct in Breonna Taylor caseVideo has emerged that raises new questions about the officers' actions in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News
Brett Hankison pleads not guilty to charges in Breonna Taylor caseHankison's attorney asked the judge to allow his client to be able to keep a weapon for self-defense — but the judge denied the request due to the conditions..
CBS News
