Doc Rivers Out As Clippers Head Coach After Disappointing Season
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Doc Rivers is officially OUT as Los Angeles Clippers head coach ... after a quick exit from the NBA Playoffs. 58-year-old Rivers has coached the Clips since 2013 ... and after adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this last off-season, L.A. Clippers…
Doc Rivers American basketball coach and former player
