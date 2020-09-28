Global  
 

Doc Rivers Out As Clippers Head Coach After Disappointing Season

TMZ.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Doc Rivers is officially OUT as Los Angeles Clippers head coach ... after a quick exit from the NBA Playoffs. 58-year-old Rivers has coached the Clips since 2013 ... and after adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this last off-season, L.A. Clippers…
