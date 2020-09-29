Patricia Arquette Takes Aim at Donald Trump for Allegedly Paying $750 in Federal Income Taxes
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () George Takei, Kevin McHale and Ava DuVernay join the 'Escape at Dannemora' star in criticizing the POTUS while the Trump Organization questions the accuracy of the New York Times' expose.
President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Gloria Tso reports.