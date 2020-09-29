Patricia Arquette Takes Aim at Donald Trump for Allegedly Paying $750 in Federal Income Taxes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Not Discussing Report On His Tax Returns



Ahead of Tuesday's first presidential debate, the president refused to address the New York Times report that said he had not paid federal income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years. CBS2's Dick.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:10 Published 2 hours ago Macomb County voters not surprised about information on Trump's taxes in New York Times report



President Trump is questioning how the New York Times legally obtained his tax records that show he paid little or no federal income tax over 15 years. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:55 Published 6 hours ago Trump Blasts New York Times Tax Exposé



The New York Times’ report on President Trump’s taxes shows a sharp divide between his public image and his private business practices, reports Debra Alfarone (2:24).WCCO 4 News At 5 - September.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:24 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this