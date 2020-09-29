|
Naya Rivera’s Ex Moves In With Her Sister To Help Raise Late Actress’ Son
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Naya Rivera‘s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has moved in with her sister as the pair raise the late star’s son, Josey, since her tragic passing earlier this year. The pair have become quite close, apparently leaning on each other for support since the 33-year-old Glee star in drowned Lake Piru in Southern California on July 8. Read More
