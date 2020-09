‘Absolutely Disgusting’: Eddie Redmayne Responds To Backlash On J.K. Rowling Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling has recently received criticism and backlash for her anti-trans comments on social media and has even been “canceled” by her fans who felt hurtful by seeing their childhood hero making such comments. Now, Eddie Redmayne, the British actor who plays a leading role in the new Harry Potter movies, has Read More 👓 View full article