Titans, Vikings Shut Down Team Facilities After COVID-19 Outbreak

TMZ.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The Tennessee Titans have shut down ALL in-person activities immediately ... after 3 players and 5 additional staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. The Minnesota Vikings -- who lost to the Titans on Sunday -- will also shut down their…
News video: Tennessee Titans, Personnel Test Positive For COVID Following Match Against Vikings

Tennessee Titans, Personnel Test Positive For COVID Following Match Against Vikings 00:27

 At least three new players, and five new personnel of the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFL. Katie Johnston reports.

Tennessee Titans stop in-person team activities amid 'several' positive COVID-19 tests

 The Titans said they are pausing in-person team activities after "several" positive COVID-19 tests in the aftermath of Sunday's game vs. the Vikings.
