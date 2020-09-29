Titans, Vikings Shut Down Team Facilities After COVID-19 Outbreak

'5-T' strategy is to adhere to mitigate COVID-19: ICMR DG



Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava on September 29 said that 5-T strategy (Test, Track, Trace, Treat and Technology is to adhered to contain spread of COVID-19. "Since a large portion of the population is yet susceptible, prevention fatigue is to be avoided and 5-T strategy (Test, Track, Trace, Treat and Technology) is to be adhered," said Bhargava on Second Sero-survey.

