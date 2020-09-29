|
Titans, Vikings Shut Down Team Facilities After COVID-19 Outbreak
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The Tennessee Titans have shut down ALL in-person activities immediately ... after 3 players and 5 additional staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. The Minnesota Vikings -- who lost to the Titans on Sunday -- will also shut down their…
|
|
|
One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tennessee Titans National Football League franchise in Nashville, Tennessee
Tennessee Titans stop in-person team activities amid 'several' positive COVID-19 testsThe Titans said they are pausing in-person team activities after "several" positive COVID-19 tests in the aftermath of Sunday's game vs. the Vikings.
USATODAY.com
Minnesota Vikings National Football League franchise in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
IndiaTimes
