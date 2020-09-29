BLACKPINK teases new single "Lovesick Girls" from upcoming full length album to be released on Friday

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New BTS Album Coming In November



Korean Pop group BTS is releasing a new album in November. That's the groups second 2020 album. BTS, which stands for Beyond the Scene. They released their first album of the year, "Map of the Soul:.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago Lil Wayne Releases 33 Track Version Of "Tha Carter V"



Lil Wayne has dropped a 33-track deluxe edition of "Tha Carter V." CNN reports that the album features appearances by 2 Chainz, Post Malone, Gucci Mane, and Raekwon. The new album comes two years after.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago K-pop all-star 'Avengers' group SuperM talk influences, new full-length album



SuperM, a group comprised of successful artists from different Korean and Chinese groups, spoke with USA TODAY's Ralphie Aversa about their new LP. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:13 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this