BLACKPINK teases new single "Lovesick Girls" from upcoming full length album to be released on Friday

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Just three more sleeps – two, really – until the release of THE ALBUM, BLACKPINK’s first full-length album. And the group has been counting down to Friday at 1pm KST/midnight ET with teasers and posters. Two days ago they started posting teaser videos for each individual member to get us hyped up ab...
