Snub! Prince Harry and Meghan ‘Look Down’ At Reality Star Kim Kardashian
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shut down claims they were filming a reality show, but they also managed to insult Kim Kardashian in the process, OK! has learned. “The Sussexes’ rep says the couple ‘are not taking part in any reality shows‘ makes it 100 percent clear what Meghan and Harry think about the entire reality genre. Read More
