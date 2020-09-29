Global  
 

Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Threatens To Post Nude If She Pulls a Gwyneth Paltrow

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Lola Consuelos is taking precautions! Kelly Ripa‘s 19-year-old daughter warned her mother that she will post a naked photo of herself if the talk show host strips down to her birthday suit in celebration of her 50th trip around the sun on October 2. The threat came after Gwyneth Paltrow posted a naked pic of herself Read More
