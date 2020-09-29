|
Patrick Mahomes Knocks Up Fiancee Brittany Matthews, We're Pregnant!
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
2020 just keeps getting better for Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews -- the couple just announced they're having a baby!! THERE'S JUST NO STOPPING THIS GUY FROM SCORING!!! The 25-year-old Super Bowl MVP and his high school…
