Patrick Mahomes Knocks Up Fiancee Brittany Matthews, We're Pregnant!

TMZ.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
2020 just keeps getting better for Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews -- the couple just announced they're having a baby!! THERE'S JUST NO STOPPING THIS GUY FROM SCORING!!! The 25-year-old Super Bowl MVP and his high school…
Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes American football quarterback

Mahomes outshines Jackson as Chiefs beat Ravens

 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes guides his side to a 34-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
BBC News

Who will be next must-see player to emerge in NFL?

 In the last two seasons, quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson rose to become league MVPs and must-see players. Who will be next?
USATODAY.com

Warren Moon Says He'd Start Franchise W/ Mahomes Over Lamar, But It's Close!

 With the first pick in the fake NFL franchise draft ... Warren Moon tells TMZ Sports he'd take Patrick Mahomes over Lamar Jackson!!! ... but, the Hall of Famer..
TMZ.com
LeBron James and Other Athletes Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression [Video]

LeBron James and Other Athletes Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression

James was joined by Patrick Mahomes, Sloane Stephens and a slew of other athletes in signing the letter addressed to "fans of every age, race and gender".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award Presented annually to the MVP of the NFL championship


Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless breaks down why Lamar Jackson needs to beat Mahomes in WK 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless breaks down why Lamar Jackson needs to beat Mahomes in WK 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED Some people already have Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson as the next great AFC quarterback rivalry, replacing Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. While both...
FOX Sports Also reported by •ESPN

Mahomes shines in QB duel with Jackson to lead Kansas City past Ravens

 Patrick Mahomes put on a scintillating show while outperforming Lamar Jackson, and Kansas City deftly played the role of defending Super Bowl champions in a...
CBC.ca Also reported by •NYTimes.comBBC NewsBBC Sport

Why the rest of the NFL should be very scared of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

 Monday night totally belonged to Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs rolled to a 34-20 win against Lamar Jackson's Ravens
CBS Sports


