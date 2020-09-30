|
Donald Trump Tells Proud Boys To 'Stand Back and Stand By'
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
President Trump won't denounce white supremacy and he just delivered an ominous message to the Proud Boys ... telling them to "stand by." Trump made the jaw-dropping remark during the first presidential debate when moderator Chris Wallace and…
