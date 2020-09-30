Global  
 

Donald Trump Tells Proud Boys To 'Stand Back and Stand By'

TMZ.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
President Trump won't denounce white supremacy and he just delivered an ominous message to the Proud Boys ... telling them to "stand by." Trump made the jaw-dropping remark during the first presidential debate when moderator Chris Wallace and…
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Police arrest antifa during Proud Boys protest in Portland

Police arrest antifa during Proud Boys protest in Portland 01:32

 A coalition of pro-Trump and right-wing activists including the Proud Boys rallied in Portland Saturday afternoon against Antifa.A state of emergency had been declared by Oregon Governor Kate Brown Friday afternoon, placing Oregon State Police, rather than local police, in charge.The rally...

Trump on Biden's late son: "I don't know Beau"

 At the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Joe Biden criticized President Trump's alleged comments calling fallen soldiers "losers," saying his late son..
CBS News

CBS Evening News, September 29, 2020

 Trump and Biden attending first presidential debate; 91-year-old professor's virtual teaching goes viral during pandemic
CBS News

Trump Pushes Back On Tax Return, Biden Calls Him 'Worst President'

 Donald Trump says he's the greatest, but Joe Biden thinks 45 is the "worst President" Americans have ever seen. The first presidential debate is still super..
TMZ.com
Biden passionately defends sons [Video]

Biden passionately defends sons

Democratic nominee Joe Biden passionately defended his sons in response to attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump at the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Far-right group Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon

 The far-right group Proud Boys are holding a rally Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Police are on alert for clashes for counter demonstrators.
CBS News

Portland prepares for large right-wing rally

 A planned rally by the far-right Proud Boys is expected to be met by anti-fascism protesters.
CBS News
Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally [Video]

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published

Chris Wallace Tries to Rein In an Unruly Trump at First Debate

 In his second time as moderator of a presidential debate, the Fox News anchor sought to reset the proceedings midway through.
NYTimes.com

Trump says he paid "millions of dollars" in taxes 2016 and 2017

 Presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump about a New York Times report that he only paid $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017...
CBS News

Joe Biden Rips President Trump as 'Clown' During First Presidential Debate

 President Trump's acting like a "clown" during the first Presidential debate ... at least according to his opponent, Joe Biden. The debate went off the rails..
TMZ.com

As Trump continues to interrupt during the debate, Biden says, 'Will you shut up, man?'

 Trump came out swinging, trying to needle his opponent, and he continued to interrupt even after being cautioned by moderator Chris Wallace.
USATODAY.com

If Baby Names Are Ratings Incarnate, The Trump Family Is Tanking [Video]

If Baby Names Are Ratings Incarnate, The Trump Family Is Tanking

Every year, the Social Security Administration releases a list of the most popular names in the US for the previous year. And according to HuffPost, the SSA's list for 2019 shows the baby name 'Donald..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published
Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you' [Video]

Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you'

Speaking to the American voter and to his father directly, President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump at the virtual RNC on Tuesday said he was proud to watch his father give the Democrats "hell" and that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

Biden Tells Trump To Shut Up, Quit Yapping During Debate

 'This is so unpresidential'
Daily Caller Also reported by •The WrapWashington Post

EUR/USD rises for second day in a row but bearish trend remains

EUR/USD rises for second day in a row but bearish trend remains The EUR/USD pair is up for the second straight day ahead of the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The pair is also reacting to the...
Invezz

President Trump’s debate game plan is to ‘unravel’ Biden’s ‘attachment to far-left’: Mercedes Schlapp

 President Trump’s strategy is to “unveil” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s attachment to the far-left at tonight's debate, Trump 2020 senior...
FOXNews.com


