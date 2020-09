Is Hugh Jackman Gay? His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Finally Addresses The Rumors Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Hugh Jackman‘s wife is setting the record straight… just like her husband. After years of tabloid speculation regarding the Wolverine star’s sexuality, Deborra-Lee Furness is finally speaking out. “He’s been gay so many years,” she said, while laughing during an interview on Anh’s Brush With Fame. “I was gay, too. You know when I did Read More 👓 View full article